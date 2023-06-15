Live
Time has come for the country to change: KCR
Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the time has come for the country to change to enhance the people's standard of living.
Speaking after the inauguration of the party office in Nagpur, KCR said that the country is being ruled without a goal and asserted that he is scared of where the country is heading.
Stating that the population of the country has surpassed China, KCR expressed concern over the vote bank politics and opined that it has to be changed inorder to change the face of the nation. Telangana Chief Minister further said that there is still a scarcity of drinking water in the country, which nobody is addressing.
Rao as always known has also pointed out the problems in Maharashtra and questioned what the leaders are doing and why they could not provide water to rural areas despite many Chief Ministers ruling the state.
The Chief Minister cleverly took a jibe at Congress questioning whether there is any change in the Karnataka after Congress party won the election. He also expressed concern over the plight of Dalits in the country and opined that there is a lot to be done to lift the downtrodden. He also emphasised on the need for people centric politics where people should win instead of leaders.