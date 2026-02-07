TIMS Sanath Nagar set for March opening, Feb 28 deadline fixed

Hyderabad: The state government has set the deadline of completing the works of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Sanath Nagar by February 28 and handing over the hospital to the Health Department in March for its inauguration.

Roads and Buildings Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj inspected the facility at TIMS Sanathnagar. He has fixed the deadline of February 28 for completion of all works. The officials said that 100 medical and paramedical staff would be deployed shortly. The officials also said that the equipment installation and trial runs were underway in the facility.

The secretary directed the contractor to complete all balance civil and infrastructure works by February 28, setting a firm deadline for readiness. Key requirements such as installation of 200 oxygen lines, 65 nursing stations, registration counters and an RO plant for the emergency ward were ordered to be completed and made ready for trial runs within the stipulated timeframe.

MHIDC was instructed to ensure that essential support infrastructure like laundry services, curtains, ICU and emergency bed railings and hospital-wide signage was put in place by the end of the month.

While the EPC contractor informed that all medical equipment under its scope has already been installed, MHIDC officials stated that procurement of 540 medical and allied equipment is currently underway. To ensure operational readiness, the Director of Medical Education was asked to deploy medical and technical personnel immediately for supervision and trial runs of equipment.

The DME informed that the first batch of 100 medical, paramedical and housekeeping staff would be positioned between February 12 and 28, with the full complement expected by month-end. Interim arrangements for oxygen supply, sanitation and housekeeping will be managed through existing contractors from other government hospitals.

The handover of the facility to the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department was progressing steadily. A joint R&B–HM&FW team has so far inspected 225 of the 1,059 rooms, with more than 500 ready rooms scheduled for inspection and takeover by February 9. MHIDC will begin placing beds and available equipment in verified rooms from February 12, enabling detailed in-situ checks and trial runs.