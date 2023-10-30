  • Menu
TJS to support Congress in Telangana assembly election

A Congress delegation led by AICC senior leader and Telangana Congress Incharge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy held talks with Telangana Jana Samithi Head Professor Kodandaram and decided to work together in the ensuing assembly election.

Revanth assured Kodadanam that the Congress will accord priority to TJS in the government and also constitute a Coordination committee with the representatives of the two parties.

Kodadanam also welcomed the Congress decision and was ready to extend its support to Congress in the election.

Revanth alleged that the BRS leaders were tapping Congress leaders phones and threatening them .

