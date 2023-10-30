Live
- Sai Rajesh turns producer; movie gets a grand launch
- SECL dispatches record 100 million tonnes of coal in current fiscal
- Tiger claw pendant case: Kannada actor and BJP MP Jaggesh gets relief from K’taka HC
- Telangana Governor condemns attack on BRS MP
- Shell companies, common fund diversion platform in school job and ration distribution cases: ED
- Vistara launches direct flight to Hong Kong
- Private Bus Fire Tragedy: 42 People escaped unhurt
- Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial slump more than 11% after weak results
- Himachal to promote amateur radio to handle exigency
- Sought 15 days, granted 1: Raj CM's son Vaibhav on ED questioning
Just In
TJS to support Congress in Telangana assembly election
Highlights
A Congress delegation led by AICC senior leader and Telangana Congress Incharge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy held talks with Telangana Jana Samithi Head Professor Kodandaram and decided to work together in the ensuing assembly election.
A Congress delegation led by AICC senior leader and Telangana Congress Incharge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy held talks with Telangana Jana Samithi Head Professor Kodandaram and decided to work together in the ensuing assembly election.
Revanth assured Kodadanam that the Congress will accord priority to TJS in the government and also constitute a Coordination committee with the representatives of the two parties.
Kodadanam also welcomed the Congress decision and was ready to extend its support to Congress in the election.
Revanth alleged that the BRS leaders were tapping Congress leaders phones and threatening them .
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS