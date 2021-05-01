TMRIES entrance tests cancelled

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority Residential Schools and Junior Colleges will have no entrance tests for admissions for the academic year 2021-22. Instead, they will be filled through a lucky dip.

In a statement on Friday, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Secretary, B Shafiullah, said a decision to cancel the entrance test has been taken against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, admission into the TMR schools will be by lucky dip.

Similarly, admissions into the first year Intermediate course will be done only for TMR school students through lucky dip in the presence of the selection committee following the rules of reservation of TMREIS.

However, after the process of admission of TMREIS students, the leftover seats if any available will be filled by inviting fresh applications at the college level from the eligible candidates of other institutions, he said.