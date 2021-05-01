Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TMRIES entrance tests cancelled

TMRIES entrance tests cancelled
x

TMRIES entrance tests cancelled

Highlights

  • Admissions to school & junior college will be by lucky dip

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority Residential Schools and Junior Colleges will have no entrance tests for admissions for the academic year 2021-22. Instead, they will be filled through a lucky dip.

In a statement on Friday, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Secretary, B Shafiullah, said a decision to cancel the entrance test has been taken against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, admission into the TMR schools will be by lucky dip.

Similarly, admissions into the first year Intermediate course will be done only for TMR school students through lucky dip in the presence of the selection committee following the rules of reservation of TMREIS.

However, after the process of admission of TMREIS students, the leftover seats if any available will be filled by inviting fresh applications at the college level from the eligible candidates of other institutions, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X