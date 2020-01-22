TNGOs demand setting up of PRC in Lakdikapul

Lakdikapul: The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) on Monday set January 31 as the deadline for the State government to concede demands like setting up a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and payment of Interim Relief (IR). Otherwise, Karem Ravinder, president, TNGO central association, warned that the organisation would announce the future course of action.

Ravinder was speaking as chief guest at the Ranga Reddy district TNGO 2020 diary release meeting, along with other association leaders. Addressing the gathering, he recalled Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's assurance that the government would announce PRC and IR before the municipal elections.

While stressing the role of NGOs in taking the welfare schemes closer to people, Ravinder said the government had the responsibility to alleviate 'various types of pressures' they were subjected to'. Accusing some government employees of resorting to false propaganda by stating that NGOs 'need not worry about PRC and IR' through the social media. he expressed confidence that only NGOs could solve the problems of the government staff.

Claiming that the benefits of Employees Health Scheme (EHS) were not reaching the staff because of some officials, Ravinder asked NGOs to strive for ushering in changes for its betterment. He announced holding of a national employees' conference shortly.

Among those present at the meeting included adviser to the association Rachel, treasurer Srinivas, Rangareddy district unit president Lakshman, Hyderabad district president Mujeeb, leaders Pratap, Satyanarayana and S Rajalingam.