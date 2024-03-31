  • Menu
To satisfy the hunger of passengers Sathya Sai free Chalivendra is set up at RTC bus stand..

45 years of Sathya Sai services in Nagar Kurnool...

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Sri Sai Prashanthi Charitable Seva Trust started a free Chalivendra at RTC Bus Stand Premises in Nagar Kurnool district center on Sunday as per Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's instructions to satisfy the hunger of travelers during summer. Convener of Sathya Sai Seva Samiti Nagar Kurnool Hakim Vishwaprasad said that for the last 45 years Satya Sai Seva Samiti has been conducting a special free service program in Nagar Kurnool during the summer.

He reminded that Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba installed Shirdi Baba idol in Nagar Kurnool Sai Mandir on 30th March 1979 and later Nagar Kurnool Sathya Sai Seva Samiti handed over the unique Vinayaka idol in Telangana state to them at Puttaparthi. He said that the 9 zones of Nagar Kurnool District center are providing free cold mineral water to the passengers at the RTC bus stand from 9 am to 5 pm every day.

He said that Chalivendra water distribution services will be available for 3 months from today. On Sunday, Bala Vikas students and members of Satya Sai All Zone Samiti organized a special bhajan program. After measuring Swami, mineral water kept in cold pots was handed over to passengers with glasses. In this program Trust Convener Elime Iswaraiah, V. Balakrishna, Gandham Swamy, Sriramulu, Panduranga Reddy, Venkat Shetty, Lakshman, Manyapureddy, Sai Baba, Balaraj, Sharada, Venkat Rao, Ravikumar, Vijaya Bhaskar, Aruna, Lalitha, Suvarna, Incharge of Sai Services, Sathya Sai Devotees, Balavikas students and travelers participated.

