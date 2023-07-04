Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 04-07-2023

1. Hyderabad: Its now official. The BJP high command has decided to change the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and replace him with G Kishan Reddy. Bandi would be inducted in the Union cabinet as Minister of State. An official announcement is likely to be made late in the night. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency which was constituted in 2009 has continued to be the fortress for the BRS since the last two terms as it has a dominance of majority of votes. This constituency was carved out of the sprawling Khairtabad Assembly constituency and is now the home to the Telugu film industry hub of Film Nagar and some of its studios such as Ramanaidu Studios, Padmalaya Studios and Annapurna Studios. MLA Maganti Gopinath has been representing the constituency for the last two terms and has a strong hold.

3. Hyderabad: The State government has set this weekend as deadline to complete distribution of the Podu land pattas to tribals. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the district collectors to expedite the distribution of pattas and complete the process by the week-end as the beneficiaries have to be given financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in this Vanakalam season.

4. Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the cadre and leaders since Monday morning over the issue of change of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and handing over it to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

5. Hyderabad: President of India Draupadi Murmu arrived in the city on Tuesday. The president will participate in the 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitaramaraju this afternoon at Gachibowli.




