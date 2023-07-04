Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari tells collectors to give out Podu pattas by weekend

Hyderabad: The State government has set this weekend as deadline to complete distribution of the Podu land pattas to tribals. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the district collectors to expedite the distribution of pattas and complete the process by the week-end as the beneficiaries have to be given financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in this Vanakalam season.

The CS held a video conference with the collectors and reviewed the progress in Podu patta distribution. Issues relating to the Gruhalakshmi scheme, fertilizer and seed position, Telangana ku Haritha Haaram, financial assistance to BC artisans, sheep rearing, construction of gram panchayat buildings were also reviewed.

She underlined the need to upload details of bank accounts of Podu farmers on the Rythu Bandhu portal. The CS also stressed the need to have coordinated effort by the Revenue, Police and Forest departments and take measures to prevent fresh felling of trees.

Referring to the fertilisers and seeds, Santhi Kumari said the State was in comfortable position and collectors should monitor the situation on a daily basis and ensure that sufficient stock is available in districts. The oil palm plantation for this year should be achieved as plants are available in nurseries. Farmers should be educated and innovative ways should be thought of to convince farmers to take up oil palm plantation.

On Haritha Haaram, she asked the collectors to complete the pitting work due to scanty rainfall. Focus should be on Haritha Vanaalu and Dasabdhi Sampada Vanaalu and plantation can be taken up once rains start. She also asked the collectors to do some critical analysis where to take up plantations as most of areas are saturated.

Santhi Kumari instructed the collectors to complete field-level verification of all applications received under the financial assistance to BC Artisans Scheme. She also asked them to focus on construction of all the 4,852 gram panchayat buildings which were sanctioned recently.