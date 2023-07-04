President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad, governor, CM welcomes

Hyderabad: President of India Draupadi Murmu arrived in the city on Tuesday. The president will participate in the 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitaramaraju this afternoon at Gachibowli.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers and others welcomed the president who landed at Hakimpet Airforce Station in a special flight.

Police has given a traffic advisory urging people to chose alternate routes in the wake of president's visit. Due to VIP movement between 10 am and 6 pm, the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted in en route at the following places/routes, Bollarum, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza Junction, PNT Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction, Monappa Junction, Punjagutta, NFCL, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills check Post, Road No. 45 junction.