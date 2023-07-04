Tension grips State BJP leaders and cadre

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the cadre and leaders since Monday morning over the issue of change of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and handing over it to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The State leaders are keenly watching the developments in Delhi as Bandi would be inducted into the Union Cabinet and Kishan Reddy would be the new party chief. While Reddy, who is reluctant, remained in the national capital, Bandi left for Delhi on Monday morning, say party sources, though he was informed that he would be going to Mumbai for religious purposes.

The change of guard has been denied time and again by both Reddy and party national secretary and State party in-charge Tarun Chug; but, differences cropped up within the party between those who have recently joined leaders, like Eatala Rajender, and others, who wanted the party to move forward aggressively against the BRS.

“Eatala has made it clear to the national party leaders that he and several others had joined BJP with the sole objective of defeating Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS. Any soft-pedalling of BJP towards BRS would not be acceptable to them,” said a former MP.

Also, the newly joined leaders are insisting that the State party leadership should endear all sections of people and get along with every section to maximise the winning chances of the party in the ensuing assembly elections.

This amounts to pointing fingers at Bandi’s Hindutva rhetoric, and his repeated assertions that he would continue to talk about it.

Against this backdrop, the party’s national leadership is holding talks with senior State leaders on the issue. However, the issue has stuck since it did not get the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been appreciative of Bandi leading the party ever since he was appointed.

It is learnt that a final decision on the thorny issue has been hammered out and placed before Modi for his decision; it is expected to be announced anytime on Monday or Tuesday morning. When contacted the party State in-charge and other BJP MPs continue to remain tightlipped on the issue.

In Hyderabad, former MP and BJP national executive member AP Jithender Reddy who has been playing a crucial role in organising the Praja Sangrama Yatra as well as the party’s by-elections reportedly called for a meeting of BJP leaders, like former MP Vijayashanti, Eatala, and others following the developments in Delhi.

Meanwhile, there is an uneasy calm among the cadre and several district leaders over any change of guard at this time.

Many have been batting for continuation of Bandi; this was conveyed to the national leadership. A top source told to The Hans India, “it is a fact that discussions are on in the party on change of State party chief. Change or no change would be decided before Modi’s public meeting in Warangal,” he added.