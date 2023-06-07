Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 07-06-2023

1. Khammam: The City Congress party leaders expressed solidarity for wrestlers who have been on dharna demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India president’s removal Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexually harassing them. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao, claimed that the industrialists in the United States of America (USA) were impressed by the Telangana government’s Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS) policy. Laying the foundation stone for the Telangana Toy Park, he stated that Telangana aimed to benchmark against the best in the world, not just in India. Read More

3. Warangal: SR University (SRU) bagged 98th Rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) All India Level Rankings in Engineering Category and is positioned in the Rank Band: 101 – 150 in the University Category. The NIRF National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to rank institutions across the country. Read More

4. Karimnagar: Dalit Bandhu scheme has helped to turn 1,000 dalits as industrialists in Karimnagar district, informed District Collector RV Karnan. Read More

5. Warangal: With not much time left for the elections to the Telangana Assembly, the cadres need to gird up their loins to expose the failures of the BRS government, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Addressing the Warangal West constituency leaders in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he told them to be ready for the elections to be held later this year, Read More



