Dalit Bandhu created 1,000 industrialists in Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan
Karimnagar: Dalit Bandhu scheme has helped to turn 1,000 dalits as industrialists in Karimnagar district, informed District Collector RV Karnan.
At a programme held at the collectorate auditorium here on Tuesday as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations he said that the government Rs 2, 000 crores have been sanctioned for Dalit Bandhu scheme. Rs 400 to 500 crores were being sanctioned for various schemes every year.
He said that Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes were introduced in Karimnagar for the first time in Telangana and 1000 people became industrialists through Dalit Bandhu and the scheme was made successful before those who raised doubts about its implementation.
Establishment of industries that support the development of the district would be facilitated through TS-iPASS and industries, hospitals, hotels and other business sectors would be developed. Many industries have been established in district and they have achieved remarkable development.
Support would be extended to the handloom workers. It was not possible for the government alone to make progress in accordance with the changing social, industrial and economic trends, the support of the industry was essential, Karnan said.
The Collector also participated in Telangana Industrial Progress Festival organised at Granite Association office. He said that the granite business, which started as a small business in Karimnagar district in 2002, has grown exponentially and by 2023, it has reached the stage of doing business at the national and international level and at present it has been able to provide employment to around 15,000 to 20,000 people from Telangana and other states.