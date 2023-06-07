Live
Khammam: Congress expresses solidarity with agitating wrestlers
Javeed demands Modi to break his silence on wrestlers’ allegation against WFI president Bij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Khammam: The City Congress party leaders expressed solidarity for wrestlers who have been on dharna demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India president’s removal Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexually harassing them.
The Congress leaders took out a protest rally as solidarity with the agitating wrestlers, at Ambedkar statue here on Monday.
Speaking at the demonstration, City Congress Convener Mahamood Javeed slammed the NDA government led by the BJP. He siad that the BJP government has no right to govern the country.
The Union government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not respond to the matter and instead harassing wrestlers who have been protesting. According to him, there is no justice for women in the BJP government. He said it indicates that the BJP government supports leaders who commit crimes.
Javeed directly questioned Modi’s silence on this matter. He urged Modi to break his silence on the matter and demanded that the BJP government arrest the WFI chief immediately.
Later, he and other leaders prayed at the Dr. Ambedkar statue for the justice of wrestlers.