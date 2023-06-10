Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 10-06-2023

1. Rangareddy: Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy commends the Telangana State government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for its unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens. Speaking at the ‘Telangana Welfare Day Celebrations’ meeting in Shadnagar constituency on Friday, she stated the remarkable strides made by the State in uplifting marginalised sections of society. Read More

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked the Central government for sanctioning 13 medical colleges for Telangana.

Hyderabad: The State government has brought various reforms to bring the public administration closer to the people. The redistribution of administrative departments was undertaken and the new administrative units were also created after the formation of Telangana State.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is set to release its Election Manifesto for 2023 on Telangana Martyrs' Day, which falls on September 17. During the Youth Congress national conference, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy announced that the party will also launch a movement against the Dharani portal and the sale of government lands.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been investigating the TSPSC paper leak case, has discovered that a total of Rs. 1.63 crore was involved in the buying and selling of various exam papers. On Friday, the v filed a preliminary charge sheet in the local court regarding the paper leak case. Currently, 49 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, while one individual, currently residing in New Zealand, remains at large, as informed by officials to the court. Out of the arrested suspects, 16 are mediators, and three candidates were apprehended for engaging in malpractice during the AEE exam by using a battery-operated device. All the material evidence seized during the suspects' arrests has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination, and expert opinions have been obtained.




