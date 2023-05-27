Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates- 27-05-2023

1. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce big sops to four districts during his visit to inaugurate the newly constructed integrated district Collectorate Complexes in June. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Girls put up a stellar performance outshining boys in the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 exams as the results were declared on Friday. 81.77 percent of candidates in the MPC stream and 82.17 percent of students in MBiPC stream qualified out of 98,274 candidates who appeared for the entrance test. Read More

3. Khammam : Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and superstar of his time, NT Rama Rao might have not faced so much obstacles in his life as his statue is facing these days in just getting installed in the city. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now provide ‘snack box’ along with the bus ticket to passengers travelling long distances in AC bus.This initiative will begin from Saturday in 9 electric e-Garuda buses plying on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. Depending on the response, this policy will be extended to other services. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti said that the strategic and trade relations with shared values between the two democracies- USA and India deepened like never before referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited thrice to the White House and the US President Joe Biden and Modi meeting during the G7 Summit in Japan. Read More



