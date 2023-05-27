India-US relations deepened like never before, says Eric Garcetti

Hyderabad: The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti said that the strategic and trade relations with shared values between the two democracies- USA and India deepened like never before referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited thrice to the White House and the US President Joe Biden and Modi meeting during the G7 Summit in Japan.

Listing out the shared vision and values of both countries, including maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific, he called both the nations natural friends.

He said that India had made contributions to the world earlier, now and being an emerging power the Indo-US relations would help for a better future for the world.

The Ambassador who is on his first visit to Hyderabad, praised Hyderabad, calling it the ‘future’.

Eric who visited the T-Hub said, “This place (Hyderabad) has captured my imagination. If you want to see the future, it’s right here in Hyderabad. You see it in the enthusiasm of the people, space like this (T-Hub) and growth, construction and momentum of the city.” It is not just the start-up ecosystem but also translating ideas and dreams into reality and jobs, he said. The US government was proud to open up the newest US Consulate in Hyderabad which is unique.

Earlier, he visited the Chowmahalla Palace, clinic for the transgender community and the Indian School of Business. He said that the ISB was not just contributing to building future Indian business leaders but studying business globally.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "There’s a reason the Indian School of Business in #Hyderabad has partnerships with top U.S. schools such as Northwestern, Penn, MIT & Tufts. After meeting with faculty & staff, I’m excited to see what ISB does next & what future partnerships lie in store!."