TSRTC to provide snack box for AC bus passengers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now provide ‘snack box’ along with the bus ticket to passengers travelling long distances in AC bus.This initiative will begin from Saturday in 9 electric e-Garuda buses plying on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. Depending on the response, this policy will be extended to other services.

According to TSRTC, the corporation which is already providing water bottles in AC services is making arrangements to provide fresh snack boxes, as a pilot project.

“The snack box contains namkeen and chikki packets along with mouth freshner and a tissue paper. TSRTC has fixed a nominal price of Rs 30 in the ticket rate for the snack box,” said a senior officer at TSRTC.

TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar said the corporation is moving forward with innovative programmes to reach out to people. As part of this, it has decided to give snack boxes to passengers. This initiative has been taken as 2023 has been declared International Year of Snacksby the United Nations.

Each snack box has a QR code, which travelers are advised to scan on their phones to give valuable advice and suggestions. The changes and additions will be made in the snack box by considering this feedback.