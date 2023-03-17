Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Thursday bringing much-needed respite amid the summer heat lowering temperatures a few notches below normal. Besides the twin cities, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Yacharam, Manchala Mandal, Abdullahpurmet, Dandumailaram, Pocharam, Nallamandi village, Bodakonda, Ellamma Thanda and in other areas witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm. Read More

2. Nizamabad: Ragging took place at Tirumala Dental Pharmacy College on the outskirts of Bardipur in Ditchpalli mandal of Nizamabad district on Thursday. Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree third year male students harassed second year female students who lodged a complaint with the police.

3. Nizamabad: District Collector Rajevgandhi Hanumanthu has appealed to the bidders to participate in the auction of Dhatri township plots as the government has reduced the price from Rs 8,000 to Rs 6,000 per square yard.

4. Warangal: The leak of TSPSC question papers of the exam conducted for recruitment of engineers in various departments exposes the kind of governance dispensed by the BRS Government, former minister Konda Surekha said. Speaking to the denizens during her Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra in line with AICC's call to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to every house at Kareembad in the city on Thursday, she alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was playing with the prospects of the unemployed youth. She was accompanied by her husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao.

5. Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said that driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol will be treated as a serious crime as it is leading to accidents. The motorists who were caught drinking alcohol recently were counselled in the presence of their family members at the open theater premises of the commissionerate here on Thursday.




