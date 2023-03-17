Nizamabad: Four senior students of dental college held for ragging

Nizamabad: Ragging took place at Tirumala Dental Pharmacy College on the outskirts of Bardipur in Ditchpalli mandal of Nizamabad district on Thursday.

Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree third year male students harassed second year female students who lodged a complaint with the police.

The female student was beaten by some seniors with sandals, the victims said. They claim that they are forcing to provide address and personal details. The victims said that the behavior of the students changed from sexual violence to mental violence.

The parents of the female students have alleged that since the freshers' party, they have been harassing and rioting and terrorising the female students. Sudarshan Reddy, the father of a victim student, said that the government should take strict action against the hooligan students. The college management stood by the harassing student, they alleged.

The aggrieved students said that there was no response from the college management to their complaint. On learning about the matter, the police came to the college and dispersed the students and arrested four senior students.

College Correspondent Padma said that action will be taken against those who caused the conflict.