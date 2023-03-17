Dhatri Township plot price reduced to `6,000 per sq yard

Nizamabad: District Collector Rajevgandhi Hanumanthu has appealed to the bidders to participate in the auction of Dhatri township plots as the government has reduced the price from Rs 8,000 to Rs 6,000 per square yard.

The public auction process to be held on Friday and Saturday. He suggested that Dhatri township plots are very suitable for future investments and people should take advantage of this opportunity. He explained that a help desk has been made available to clear the doubts of the bidders participating in the auction, and a special counter has also been made available for taking bank DDs. The second phase auction process of Dhatri township plots started on Thursday under the auspices of TSIIC at the conference hall in the integrated district office complex.

An open auction had been held for the last two months for the sale of 80 plots in the first phase of Dhatri Township, which was established by the government at Mallaram, near Nizamabad with all facilities. An auction is currently being held for the sale of another 150 plots. Collector RG Hanumanth stated that the auction process will continue for two more consecutive days on Friday and Saturday. As part of this, on the first day Thursday following the schedule, open auction was held for 25 plots in the morning and in the afternoon for the remaining 25 plots, the collector explained. He stated that the district administration has made strict arrangements to avoid any mistakes on this occasion.

We have set up separate counters in the complex of integrated district offices. The Collector asked the poor middle class people to take advantage of the opportunity by accepting the DD from the bidders for the price of Rs 10,000 and taking steps to provide tokens and application forms.

He said that the token holders were allowed to enter the meeting hall where the auction was held on Thursday and they could do the same for the remaining two days.

He said that the district administration has made strict arrangements to make the auction process of Dhatri township plots transparent.