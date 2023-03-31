Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Mahabubnagar: The cotton farmers across Palamuru region are facing tough time as the market prices for the cotton have drastically come down during the past two months now. Not ready to face huge losses, they are saddled with stocks at home, desperately hoping for the prices to inch up to remunerative level for them. Read More

2. Bhadrachalam/Khammam: Thousands of devotees participated in Ram Navami celebrations at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town of Telangana on Thursday. Devotees from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took part in Sitarama Kalyanam. Read More

3. Karimnagar: The celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama with Sita was performed on a grand note at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Ellanthakunta of Karimnagar district on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Read More

4. Rangareddy: Various temples across RangaReddy district held the Sri Sitaram Kalyan Mahotsav to celebrate Sri Rama Navami on Thursday. The festivities took place at several temples, including the Venkateshwara Swamy temple and Chaudammagutta Anjaneyaswamy temple in Shadnagar, Anantagiri temple, the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Eliminedu village of Ibrahimpatnam, and the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Gottimukkala village of Vikarabad. The celebrations not only allowed devotees to offer their prayers and seek blessings, but also fostered a sense of community and devotion. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday lashed out at the Centre for increasing the prices of medicines and questioned whether this was 'the real Amritkaal by the BJP government'. Rao said it was outrageous that the Centre has decided to increase the prices of life saving medicines by 12 per cent. It is an act of taking away healthcare from the poor and middle class sections. Read More