Mahabubnagar: Farmers worry over lack of support price

Mahabubnagar: The cotton farmers across Palamuru region are facing tough time as the market prices for the cotton have drastically come down during the past two months now. Not ready to face huge losses, they are saddled with stocks at home, desperately hoping for the prices to inch up to remunerative level for them.



Across Palamuru region cotton crop was sown over a record extent of 9.18 lakh acres as against a normal area of 7.8 lakh acres. The high prices last year pulled many growers to raise the cotton crop. Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) bought cotton at Rs 6,380 per quintal last year, while the open market price jumped to Rs 9,000-10,000 per quintal. Though more farmers jumped into the fray this year, untimely rains and adverse seasonal conditions brought down the harvest to around 50 lakh quintals as against the expectations of 84 lakh quintals.

In the initial harvesting days, normal cotton fetched up to Rs 9,000 and good cotton even breached Rs Rs 10,000 per quintal. As many as 15 lakh quintals were said to have been sold. "However, at present traders are offering only Rs 6,500-7,500 for good quality cotton, while normal quality is rated below Rs 6,500. At that price, we won't even get back our investment," said A Venkatesh of Vallur village. He sowed cotton in over 4 acres.

Amgoth Jairam of Shankarayapally in Jadcherla mandal spent over Rs 2 lakh for sowing cotton in 6 acres. He could harvest only 20 quintals as against an expected 30 quintals. And the price fall shattered his hopes and he sold off the produce at Rs 6,900 per quintal, incurring losses.

Similar is the case of another farmer Hanmanthu from Utkoor mandal in Narayanapet district. He got a yield of 35 quintals from 10 acres and put it up at home, hoping for a better price. Add to their travails in the hot summer are incidents of fire and discoloration of the yield. The farmers want the government to intervene and ensure a minimum support price of Rs 8,500-9000 per quintal.