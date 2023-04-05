Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Siddipet: A top official in Telangana's Siddipet district has become a victim of stray dog menace. Additional district collector (revenue) Srinivas Reddy was bitten by a dog when he was on evening walk near his house in the collectorate complex housing the quarters of the district collector and other officials on the outskirts of the Siddipet town. Read More

2. Mahbubnagar: The district administration and the district education department have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that the SSC public examinations are conducted in a strict and vigilant manner. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The health department has expressed concern about the increasing number of illegal abortions in Suryapet district, as the girl child ratio is lower than the State average of 897/1000. They have directed district health officials to take action against those responsible. According to officials, private hospitals, some of which are operating without adequate staff, are involved in illegal abortions in the district. The girl child ratio in Telangana state is 932 females per 1,000 males. Read More

4. Khammam: With the advent of the summer season, markets are flooded with mangoes, the king of fruits. But the people of Khammam look for the farmer who provides the fruit ripened naturally. Read More

5. Sicilla: The "Tana Divas" programme was launched for the first time at Vemulawada Rural Police Station in Rajanna Sirisilla district and the applications were received by SP Akhil Mahajan. Read More











