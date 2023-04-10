Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: All eyes are on the BRS Formation Day speech of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on April 27. It is learnt that KCR who had not reacted to the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Hyderabad has kept all his ammunition reserved for a power-packed formation day speech. This meeting assumes greater significance as it would also give a roadmap for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for the practice of integrated medicine to offer the best possible cure for diseases. "No system of medicine is secondary to another, there must be an integrated system of medicine to offer effective treatment to the patients," she said.

3. Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and MPs KR Suresh Reddy and Venkatesh Neta refuted the comments made by the Prime Minister that there has been no development in the State of Telangana.

4. Hyderabad: The Covid-19 situation in Telangana remains under control, say the health officials. The statistics of last one week show that the daily count of cases remained fluctuating between 20 and 30, like in the month of March.

5. Jangaon: No other State in the country was paying Rs 10,000 per acre crop compensation to farmers who lost their standing crops due to untimely rains, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the Atmeeya Sammelanam of the BRS cadres at Vadde Kothapally village under Vanagara mandal in Jangaon district on Sunday, he said that agriculture has become a festival due to the efforts of Telangana Government. "Normally, the governments pay Rs 3,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were affected by the inclement weather. But the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who recently inspected crops affected by untimely rain and hailstorm had announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre. It shows KCR's concern towards the farmers," Errabelli said.




