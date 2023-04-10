Telangana is at forefront in every sector : Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and MPs KR Suresh Reddy and Venkatesh Neta refuted the comments made by the Prime Minister that there has been no development in the State of Telangana.

They claim that Telangana is at the forefront in every sector and that the Prime Minister is using his official programme for party propaganda. Keshava Rao also accused the Prime Minister of talking about a political family by creating a BRS versus BJP narrative.

The MPs also claim that the Prime Minister spews venom on Telangana every time he visits Hyderabad and that his criticism is directed at CM KCR and his family and the State government.

They also highlight Telangana's achievements such as leading in per capita income and power, setting up a medical college on their own, completing the Kaleshwaram project without any aid from the Centre, and accusing the Centre of not giving Telangana their rightful share of toll taxes on national highways.