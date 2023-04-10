KCR holding ire at Modi to fire it on formation day

Hyderabad:All eyes are on the BRS Formation Day speech of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on April 27. It is learnt that KCR who had not reacted to the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Hyderabad has kept all his ammunition reserved for a power-packed formation day speech. This meeting assumes greater significance as it would also give a roadmap for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state.

According to party sources, the formation day celebrations this time would be on a low key in Hyderabad where not more than 300 delegates would be invited as against over 3,000 delegates who used to attend the formation day meeting till 2023.

Instead, the leaders have been asked to fan out into the districts and up to constituency level and hoist party flags on April 25 and showcase the development and welfare works taken up by the BRS government.



Party leaders have been instructed to ensure that not less than 3,000 leaders, including all representatives, ward members, village presidents, MPTCs, ZPTCs, party village presidents, single window chairmen and Market Committee Directors take part in the meetings.

The sources said this was a strategic move as KCR wants that the leaders should connect and remain connected with voters between now and the Assembly elections. Another reason for the scaled down celebrations is that KCR is concentrating in strengthening the party in Maharashtra and is planning to hold another public meeting ahead of the party plenary.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said KCR would address the general body. Later several resolutions would be passed. Since the TRS was renamed as BRS in October, it has been decided to hold a public meeting on October 10 at Warangal to mark the completion of one year of the new Avatar of the pink party.