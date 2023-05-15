Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Peddapalli: Anywhere in the world there will be morning, afternoon, evening and night. But, one thing that is missing in this village is evening. That’s why it is called ‘Moodu Jamula Kodurapaka’. Read More

2. Warangal: Several explorations have already revealed that the erstwhile Warangal district is a treasure trove that tells many things about the humans since the times of prehistoric period. A rare human form of menhir, standing stone said to be planted in memory of the dead, that dates back to the megalithic era has been discovered at the Suddhagutta area near Motlagudem village under Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district, 274 kilometers northeast of Hyderabad, by the members of the Team of Research of Culture and Heritage (TORCH) Organisation and heritage enthusiasts B Karthik and K Srikanth after they got a tip-off from a resident of the village Bangari Mohan.

3. Warangal : Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who took part in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Thorrur on Sunday said that religious freedom is a universal human right that people need to uphold.

4. Bhupalpally : The State government has been promoting cultivation of millets and its consumption, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.

5. Rangareddy : On the 59th day of the People's March Padayatra, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addressed the people of Chinna Ummettala village in Shadnagar Constituency, Kondurg Mandal, and spoke out against the ruling BRS government on Sunday. He said that the government has no moral right to ask for votes in the upcoming elections, and urged the people to junk BRS rulers who have cheated the people of Rangareddy district by not providing them with water.




