Rangareddy: Bhatti Vikramarka urges people to elect Congress in next polls

Rangareddy : On the 59th day of the People's March Padayatra, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addressed the people of Chinna Ummettala village in Shadnagar Constituency, Kondurg Mandal, and spoke out against the ruling BRS government on Sunday. He said that the government has no moral right to ask for votes in the upcoming elections, and urged the people to junk BRS rulers who have cheated the people of Rangareddy district by not providing them with water.

Bhatti criticized the BRS government for not constructing the Lakshmidevi Palli canal as part of the Palamuru Rangareddy uplift project, and accused them of redesigning the project in the name of Kaleshwaram, which has not provided a single drop of water to the district in 10 years. He called upon the people not to let the BRS rulers roam around in the villages, and emphasized that the government's failure to provide irrigation water has resulted in immense suffering for the people. He went on to highlight the government's failures in other areas, such as the increased prices of fertilizers and diesel, the burden on farmers, and the exploitation of the State's wealth by BRS leaders and KCR's family. He also criticized the government's decision to triple the prices of fertilizers and levy taxes on diesel, which has burdened the farmers with more than 12,000 per acre. He accused the government of not waiving loans for farmers and increasing the interest rates, which has resulted in an additional interest of up to three lakh rupees.

Bhatti Vikramarka also expressed anger that the Central and State governments are "drinking the blood of the poor" by raising prices sky high. He said that the people are ready to throw sticks at this BRS government which is running an anti-people regime in the upcoming elections. He promised that if the Congress party comes to power, they will work towards the goal of providing food and houses for those who do not have them, and will fill two lakh jobs, distribute gas cylinders for 500 rupees, and provide five lakh rupees to the poor who have no house to build a house. He also promised free education from KG to PG in English medium for the children of poor, middle class, poor, and weaker sections, and to provide five lakh rupees through Aarogyasri. Additionally, he pledged to introduce a Coolie Bandhu scheme for laborers and deposit 12,000 per year in their accounts. Bhatti Vikramarka urged the people to elect Indiramma as the next leader if they want a government of the people. Bhatti Vikramarka also alleged that Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Secretary Arvind's sons are the ones behind the lease of the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road to a Bombay-based private agency company for 30 years. KTR, who went to America and Dubai to talk about shares with multinational companies, came to Telangana and met with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Secretary Arvind Kumar to gather a list of surplus lands and lands distributed to the poor by previous governments, KTR should give an answer to the society of Telangana who is forcibly grabbing them and tying them to multinational companies. Rangareddy District Congress Vice President Jitender Reddy, Congress leader Krishna Reddy and other Congress leaders were also present.