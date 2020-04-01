Toddy addict ends life by self electrocuting in Hyderabad

A man with withdrawal symptoms committed suicide by self electrocuting here at Kothur Mandal of Rangareddy district. He was identified as Lakshmaiah.

Lakshmaiah, a native of Kodicherla village was addicted to toddy and could not have it since lockdown that was announced to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to the police, Lakshmaiah was depressed after he failed to get toddy and showed withdrawal symptoms.

His family members said that Lakshmaiah went out on Monday night and committed suicide by catching the nearby electricity transformer. The police registered a suspicious death case and launched an investigation.

In a similar case, a man identified as Ajaz from Nizamabad stabbed himself after failing to get toddy. Ajaz sustained injuries in his intestine was undergoing treatment in Bodhan government hospital.