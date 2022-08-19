Top cop seeks better coordination among all depts for Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting was held on arrangements for the upcoming 11-day Ganesh festivities, which will be celebrated between August 31 and September 9.

The meeting was attended by officials from GHMC, HMWS&SB, TSSPDCL, Fire Services, Irrigation, Road Transport, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police, members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee at the office auditorium, ICCC, Banjara Hills.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand emphasised on better streamlining the coordination between the departments and urged representatives of community to comply with the court orders issued in connection with idol immersion.

He appealed to organisers to fill intimation forms and ensure security at the Ganesh pandals and use surveillance cameras for effective monitoring of devotees.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said:"Road repair works, illumination and other civic works are being taken up on the procession route. The point of contact, stationed officers at each location will be shared with all the stakeholders."

He briefed the gathering regarding the number of cranes and additional employees deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The Transport department officials said all arrangements would be made to provide heavy vehicles at temporary 14 pooling centres.

All officials, including the Regional Transport Offices and Motor Vehicle Inspectors will be present to speed up the process.