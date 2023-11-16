Top CPM leaders to tour State for poll campaigning

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the CPM national leaders' tours to State have been finalised for the victory of the party candidates. General secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, politburo members Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, Vijayaraghavan and BV Raghavulu are to take part in the campaigning.

In a statement here, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said Yechury will address public meetings and road shows in Paleru on November 25, Miryalaguda on November 26 and Bhongir on November 27.

Sarkar will tour Mudigonda of Khammam district on November 24. On November 25, he will tour Vajedu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and on November 26 he will participate in Kusumanchi public meeting and road shows in Paleru assembly constituency.

Karat will hold her road show in Vaira constituency on November 25 and on November 26 in Madira constituency. She will take part in meetings in Dummugudem and Charla in Bhadrachalam constituency on November 27. She will also participate in road shows in Kodada and Huzurnagar on November 28.

Subhashini Ali will attend public meetings in Jangaon and Hyderabad on November 24.

Vijayaraghavan will participate in Venkatapuram public meeting in Bhadrachalam constituency on November 20.

Raghavulu will participate in a meeting in Patancheru constituency on November 19.

The State CPM committee appealed to leaders, workers, well-wishers and voters of the respective constituencies to make the programmes grand success.