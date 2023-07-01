TOSS releases admission schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS)on Friday announced the admission schedule for the academic year 2023-24.

As per the schedule issued, admission notification will be released on July 10 and prospectus will be issued from the same day.

Candidates can seek admission with a prescribed fee between July 10 and August 10. With a late fee, admission can be obtained between August 11 and 31.

