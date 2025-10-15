Tourist police to boost safety of visitors

Kothagudem

With tourism emerging as a key revenue-generating sector in Telangana, the state government has launched a series of initiatives to ensure safety and support for both domestic and international tourists. As part of this, the government introduced a dedicated ‘Tourist Police’ system under the slogan ‘Telangana Jaroor Aana’ (Do Visit Telangana), aimed at improving the overall experience for travelers.

Eighty individuals from across districts who possess degrees and fluency in Telugu, Hindi, and English have been selected in this regard. These recruits were given specialized training at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Hyderabad. The training, which ran from October 6 to 9, also included field exposure at major tourist attractions like Yadagirigutta, Golconda Fort, Lumbini Park, Bonagiri, and the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

Among the trained personnel, 10 tourist police constables from Bhadradri Kothagudem district have now reported to District In-charge Officer Parandam Reddy at the Collectorate and are set to begin duty from Wednesday.

These specially trained personnel will be stationed at major tourist and pilgrimage centers in the district, including three male constables and one female constable in Bhadrachalam; three constables in Parnasala; and two male constables and one female constable in Kinnerasani.

Their responsibilities include providing safety, assistance, and guidance to tourists, explaining site-specific dos and don’ts, and ensuring a hassle-free experience for all visitors. They will also help bridge communication gaps by offering support in multiple languages.

Candidates were selected from various police stations in the district, including Bhadrachalam Town, Traffic, Manuguru, Aswapuram, Burgampahad, Lakshmidevipalli, Allapalli, and Tekulapalli. All selected personnel hold degrees such as B.Tech, B.A., or post-graduate qualifications, with proven language proficiency.

As part of their training, the tourist police were familiarized with historical and cultural significance of key sites and were trained to handle tourist-related queries and challenges.

Authorities have also planned to provide a dedicated dress code for these officers and initiate an awareness campaign through social media platforms. Tourists will be informed about the role of these officers and how to approach them for assistance.

Additionally, officials hinted at the introduction of a ‘Drone Surveillance System’ to enhance monitoring and safety at tourist destinations in the near future.