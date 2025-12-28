TPCC chief calls for state wide protests today

Hyderabad: The TPCC Chief, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, stated that the Congress party has the responsibility of telling the people about the BJP led Centre’s alleged conspiracies against the MNREGA.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mahesh Kumar called upon the State Congress leaders and cadres to take up protest programmes across the state on Sunday against the BJP led Centre’s attitude towards MNREGA.

He alleged that the Centre has been trying to weaken the MNREGA, which was introduced by the then UPA government. He said that the Centre is trying to shirk its responsibilities from implementing the MNREGA.

He alleged that the Centre has been trying to water down the scheme, which is providing livelihood for rural poor giving assurance to them. TPCC Chief directed the party cadres to explain how the Congress party gives respect to social justice and work.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the party cadres should lodge their protests at Mahatma Gandhi statues by carrying Gandhi portraits. He asked the party leaders and activists to participate in big numbers to make the protest programs a big success.