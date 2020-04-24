TPCC Chief critises CM KCR for not delivering promised relief package

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for not delivering the promised relief package for those affected due to lockdown in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing a press conference at Nalgonda on Friday after having review meetings with the District Collector and SP on the Coronavirus measures taken in the district. He enquired about the Coronavirus relief measures and the status of procurement of agriculture produce. He also lodges a criminal complaint against the Republic TV and its head, Arnab Goswami, for his highly objectionable, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and urged the District SP to register a criminal case against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was highly unfortunate that even after one month Chief Minister did not ensure that the relief announcements from the State and Central Governments were not honoured to all sections of the society who were affected due to lockdown. He said that CM KCR, on March 22, had announced that 12 kg rice per person and Rs. 1500 per family assistance would be given to all White Ration Cardholders in the State. Even after one month, he said not all the beneficiaries got the promised rice and cash assistance. Further, he alleged that the quality of rice being supplied to the poor was sub-standard. He said nearly 80% of people who had received the ration rice are disposing it off for other purposes in some way and buying fine rice for consumption. He demanded that the State Government supply good quality rice to the poor.

The TPCC chief also condemned the State Government for not clarifying whether the 12 kg rice supplied to White Ration Cardholders include the 5 kg rice promised by the Centre. He said when he enquired about it with the senior officials, they had no clarity although they promised that they would check with their higher-ups in the government. Further, he said that there was no clarity on the status of 1 kg Dal promised by the Centre. He reiterated the demanded that one free LPG cylinder for three months promised by the Centre for Ujwala Scheme beneficiaries should be extended to Deepam beneficiaries. Further, he said that the State Government should provide food and financial assistance to the people not having White Ration Cards.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that a majority of migrant workers in Telangana State did not get the promised rice and financial assistance. Further, he said that the State Government still lacks clarity on their approximate number and locations. Therefore, he said that the State Government should ensure that all migrant labourers get required assistance in this hour of crisis. He also urged the State Government to restore the services of Field Assistants, who were on strike, to start NREGA works in Telangana. He said despite Field Assistance offering to withdraw their strike unconditionally due to Coronavirus, the State Government was not responding to their request. He said restoration of MGREGA works would provide a livelihood to lakhs of rural people.

The TPCC Chief said it was quite shocking that the Chief Minister was yet to come up with the details of estimated losses to the State due to lockdown and how the government plans to help the affected segments. He reiterated the demand that the State Government release a White Paper on the financial conditions and also announce a comprehensive package covering all sections of the society. He also demanded that the State Government provide financial assistance to journalists in this crisis.

Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy and other leaders visited Sitharapuram area which was declared a Red Zone. They reviewed the arrangements and demanded that all those confined in Containment Zones should be supplied food and other essential items at their doorstep. They also took part in the distribution of food grains and other Corona relief measures in Miryalaguda town.