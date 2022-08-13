TPCC chief tenders apology to K Venkatreddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy tendered an apology to Congress party senior leader, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy through a video. In a shared video, Revanth Reddy said that he is tendering unconditional apology to Komatireddy Venkatreddy for the statements which hurt him a lot during a press meet.

He said that the statements of Addanki Dayakar in Chanduru public meeting used strong remarks against Komatireddy Venkatreddy and it hurt him. He further stated that Komatireddy Venkatreddy demanded him to tender apology as an TPCC chief and added that he is tendering apology to him.

Earlier on Friday, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy continued his tirade against the party leaders. In a fresh development, he targeted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and claimed that the State party chief had already given up hopes on victory of the party in the upcoming by-elections in Munugode Assembly constituency from where his young brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned recently paving the way for holding the by-elections.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said Revanth Reddy should have taken up the by-elections as a challenge in order to ensure the victory of the party. He reiterated his allegations that some party leaders deliberately insulted him at Chandur public meeting of the party with an objective to force him to quit the grand old party. He made it clear that he did not attend the meeting as he was not invited to attend it by the State party leadership.

Without taking the name of the party leader Addanki Dayakar, who made insulting comments against him, Venkat Reddu said Revanth Reddy should apologise to him for the insulting remarks made by a junior leader of the party. He reminded that it was he and his brother, who not only got the party ticket for Dayakar from Tungaturti Assembly constituency, but also supported him in the 2018 Assembly elections for his victory. He also said he did not receive any invitation to campaign for the party in the by-elections and added that he would never take part in the election campaign unless he was invited by Revanth Reddy.

Likening some of the party leaders to IPS officers, he mocked that the "IPS officers" would ensure victory of the party in the by-elections while likening himself to home guards and police constables. He alleged that the State leadership of the party was not worried about the abandonment of the party by some leaders. He made it clear that he would remain in the Congress party forever. He reiterated that the leaders, who worked hard for his defeat in the last Assembly elections, were allowed to join the party by Revanth Reddy. The comments made by Venkat Reddy have now assumed importance in the wake of the continuous claims of the party leaders, including Revanth Reddy that they would retain the State at any cost.