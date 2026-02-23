TPCC chief urges district unit heads to build strong rapport with people

Hyderabad: TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged District Congress Committee presidents to work towards strengthening the party by building closer connections with the public. Speaking at a training session in Vikarabad, he stated that the Congress party would secure wider support if leaders functioned with coordination, discipline, and a spirit of service. The ten day training camp, currently underway at Ananthagiri Hills, involves DCC presidents from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the second day of the programme, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud and MLC M Kodandaram joined the deliberations. This special camp is organised under the Sanghatana Srujan Abhiyan initiative, which focuses on enhancing leadership capabilities and refining the organisational structure at the district level.

The sessions are conducted under the guidance of chairman Sachin Rao, with arrangements overseen by Organising Secretary Vamshi Chand Reddy and MLA Rammohan Reddy. Throughout the camp, presidents receive comprehensive inputs on the prevailing political landscape and strategies for addressing public grievances. Experts are providing specialised training in election strategy, booth level strengthening, and social media management.