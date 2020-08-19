TPCC Gudur Narayana Reddy offers to set up plasma bank in Telangana

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana Plasma Donors Association, on Tuesday offered to set up a Covid-19 plasma bank if the State government provides necessary permission and space. Narayana Reddy made the offer through his Twitter handle in response to an earlier tweet of IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao on April 6. KTR had tweeted, "Yesterday good friend @Kiranshaw called me and suggested that we set up a 'Covid blood bank' in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from Covid. Have requested Health Secretary & Commissioner to explore further."

Responding to KTR's Tweet, Narayana Reddy wrote on his Twitter page, ""Dear dynamic @KTRTRS where is the rich Covid-19 plasma bank in Telangana? It's been more than 4 months since you made this tweet, govt has not set it up yet! If govt gives me permission and space, I am ready to set it up in 48 hours with my own funds!" Narayana Reddy said that Minister KTR should not adopt a casual approach in the combat against Covid-19.