Telangana: TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy asks cadre to work hard in MLC polls

Nampally: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged party workers to work hard for the victory of Congress candidates in the ensuing MLC elections (graduates constituencies).

Reddy held three preparatory meetings for the elections at Gandhi Bhavan. In the morning, he held a meeting of Nalgonda- Khammam- Warangal MLC constituency. In the afternoon, he met leaders of State and district heads of all frontal organisations. In the evening, he met leaders of Hyderabad- Ranga Reddy- Mahbubnagar MLC constituency. All senior party leaders, along with candidates G Chinna Reddy and Ramulu Naik, attended.

Addressing the meetings, Reddy alleged that the TRS government has betrayed all sections of society by not fulfilling promises made during the last seven years. He accused the BJP-led government was trying to survive by exploiting religious sentiments of 'innocent' people. He chaaged there was no development, either at national level or in Telangana under BJP and TRS regimes.

Reddy directed the party cadre to take up an aggressive campaign, especially in social media. He asked them to expose the failures of governments in dealing with unemployment, the rate of which at national level was highest in last 70 years. He accused the Modi government of failing to fulfil promise of providing two crore jobs a year. Nearly 12 crore people lost their jobs due to government's 'wrong' policies.

Similarly, he said CM KCR cheated unemployed on multiple counts. KCR has failed to fulfil the promise of providing one lakh job in his first term. The TRS government did not fill even 25,000 vacancies in its first term, while no recruitment was taken up after TRS returned to power in 2018. The Pay Revision Commission has revealed that over 1.91 lakh posts were lying vacant in various departments. Reddy alleged that the government failed to provide unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,016 a month to jobless youth. There were nearly 30 lakh jobless youth in TS. Their numbers were rising every year.

Reddy said people must defeat TRS and BJP by voting for Congress candidates in MLC elections. He said only the party victory would pressurise the BJP and TRS governments to fulfil their promises to people.

He also asked party cadre to expose 'failure' of the BJP government in fulfilling promises made to Telangana at its formation. He said Telangana BJP leaders never speak about Kazipet coach factory, steel plant at Bayyaram or the establishment of tribal university. He alleged that BJP leaders only deliver communal talk to incite religious sentiments for political gain. He asked as to why BJP leaders do not talk about Lord Rama temple in Bhadradri.

Reddy urged party cadre to meet all voters in MLC constituencies and appeal to them to vote for Congress.