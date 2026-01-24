TPHDA Nalgonda Unit 2026 Calendar & Diary Inaugurated

The TPHDA (Telangana Public Health Doctors Association) Nalgonda Unit 2026 Calendar and Diary were formally inaugurated by respected DMHO Dr. Putla Srinivas sir and TPHDA Founder President Dr. Kathi Janardhan. The event saw enthusiastic participation from all Programme Officers and Medical Officers.

Delete Edit

A heartfelt thank you to the entire TPHDA Nalgonda district team for successfully organizing this event. Very special thanks to DMHO Dr. Putla Srinivas, Superintendent GGH Nalgonda Dr. Neta Narsimha Rao, and all Programme Officers and Medical Officers for your gracious presence.