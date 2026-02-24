TPSV appeals to CM for boosting govt school enrollment in 2026-27

On Monday, the Telangana Praja Samithi Vidyarthi (TPSV) state president and former MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy, along with state general secretary M Radhe Shyam, wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged immediate measures to increase enrollment in government schools for the academic year 2026-27.

The letter highlighted concerns over declining student numbers in government institutions. TPSV pointed out that in 2024-25, enrollment stood at 6,87,395 students. However, subsequent reviews revealed significant reductions across multiple age groups, with thousands of children between ages 10 and 20 dropping out or shifting away from government schools. The trend continues in higher age brackets, raising alarms about the future of public education.

TPSV leaders stressed that government schools must be strengthened to remain competitive and attractive. They called for improved infrastructure, adequate teaching staff, modern learning resources, and effective monitoring systems. The letter also emphasised the need for peer group learning, community engagement, and localised campaigns to encourage parents to admit their children to government schools.

To reduce dropout rates, TPSV recommended expanding scholarships, financial support, and mid-day meal schemes, especially for economically weaker families. They argued that such measures would not only ensure equitable access to education but also reduce dependence on private institutions, thereby promoting social justice. The appeal requested the Chief Minister to prioritise education reforms in the upcoming academic year. TPSV leaders asserted that revitalising government schools is essential for building a stronger, more inclusive future for Telangana’s children, ensuring that public education continues to serve as the backbone of the state’s learning ecosystem.