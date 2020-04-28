Trader tested Coronavirus positive at Malakpet market, 16 sent to quarantine

Coronavirus is continuing to grip its fear in Telangana. As on April 27th, 1003 positive cases have been reported across the state, and GHMC tops with 556 cases.

In the recent media bulletin released the State Health Department, two Corona positive cases were recorded on Monday, and this includes one trader from Malakpet Gunj market.

The trader getting infected with the virus has created a flutter in the Gunj area as its all-time busy with crowed who come to buy essentials and onions. With this, sixteen people who have moved closely with the trader have been advised home quarantine. Even his relatives at Vanasthalipuram were kept under quarantine, and the area has been restricted from entry by arranging the barricades.

A trader residing at Sharada Nagar in Dilsukhnagar is doing wholesale business at Malakpet Gunj area. Recently, he was suffering from fever and cough and approached a few private hospitals for treatment. Later he was admitted at a corporate hospital, where he was tested positive of Coronavirus on Monday.

With this, the officials become alert and identified the family members and others who came into contact with him. The family members were shifted to King Koti isolation facility.

On the other side, 18 people with Corona symptoms have hospitalized on Monday. This includes 12 at Erragadda chest hospital and another six at Fever hospital. The samples of the suspects were collected and sent to the lab.

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus case, the officials have closed the Malakpet Gunj market and temporarily shifted onion market to Patancheru.