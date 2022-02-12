Traffic curbs in Hyderabad ahead of president's visit

Ahead of President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu' s visit to the 'Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham' at Muchintal in Shamshabad, the city police issued a traffic advisory for Saturday and Sunday in Hyderabad.

Vehicles from Hyderabad city towards Ashram road from Palamakula village should park their vehicles at the west side parking behind Swarna Bharat Trust and proceed to the Statue of Equality and Yagashala.

Vehicles from Vijayawada, Nalgonda etc ., should get down at Pedda Golconda Exit 15 and enter the Ashram road at Sangiguda village and park their vehicles at the east side parking near Gollur village and proceed to the Yagashala and Statue.

All heavy vehicles plying between NH 44 and ORR via P1 road (Ashrama Road) will be diverted towards Shamshabad.

The general public entry to the Statue premises would be restricted during evening hours in view of security during the visits of the President of India and the Vice President.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will visit the Samathamurthy Centre at 6.30 pm. He will view the 3D mapping on the statue of saint Ramanujacharya and will address the devotees in the prophecy hall. Later, he will participate in the 'Sri Lakshminarayana mahayagam'.