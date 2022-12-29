Traffic halted on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway as tanker overturns at Tupranpet

A road accident took place at Tupranpet in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district where a tanker overturned on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway at Tupranpet in the early hours of Thursday morning. As the tanker fell across the road, the traffic from Choutuppal towards Hyderabad came to a standstill. Vehicles stopped from Tupranpet to Koyalagudem.



On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The tanker is being moved aside with the help of a crane. Vehicles are being sent from the other side due to heavy traffic.



The officials disclosed that there are no casualties in the accident. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.