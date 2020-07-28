Traffic island to come up at Cybertowers Junction

Hyderabad: To ease the traffic congestion at the Cyber Towers Circle which witnesses a heavy rush of vehicle from all directions, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing a traffic island at the junction.



The junction development works are underway along with the works of island construction. VDCC roads and BT roads constructions at the junctions have been sanctioned with an approximate budget of Rs 78 lakh and it could be increased as the need arises.

During peak hours, especially when the general shift workers leave from offices, the traffic becomes unmanageable; so to reduce the congestion and help pedestrians in crossing the roads, a traffic island is the only solution, say traffic police personnel.

"The primary purpose of constructing a traffic island is to enable better & orderly flow of traffic at the junction. These are also referred to as channellisers as these "channelises" the vehicular movement plying on the road. It helps pedestrians to cross roads at the junction which is extremely big and poses a big hurdle for them. The traffic islands will connect roads from both the corners. Likely, designated zebra crossings on roads from all directions will be connected to each other and to the traffic islands creating a channel for pedestrians to cross the roads," said G Prashanth, SE, Kondapur, GHMC.

"We are also trying to place some innovative structures for attraction and other add-ons like direction and caution signboards, markings for small barricades and other traffic elements at the junction. This is a first of its kind concept in Cyberabad, if it works out well, more such islands would be constructed at other junctions," he added.

"Traffic islands are significant as they allow easy movement of vehicles along with providing space for proper queuing of vehicles. They give a break from the increased pressure the motorists go through while changing directions and from the increased pollution levels at the intersections. So a traffic island with a vegetation cover also reduces the carbon footprint at the congested intersection," said T Narayan Rao, Environmental activist.

"We are constructing a triangle shaped island where at least 15 people can fit in while crossing the road, the shape and size of it is determined on the basis of the function. If the traffic volume is substantial, concrete structure is generally used as it forces the pedestrians to follow it, painted lines work where the flow of traffic is relatively less," said Srinivas, AE, GHMC.

What is a traffic island?

Traffic Island can be a physical structure or a painted object found on roads and roadside. The primary purpose of a traffic island is better & orderly flow of traffic. These are also referred to as channelizers as these "channelizes" the traffic plying on the road. These may be raised structures made up of concrete or a physical structure in form of boards, barricades, traffic cones etc. It can also be regarded as a physical barrier various shapes for channeling the flow of tragic and reducing the number of conflict points. Their proper placement is of great importance and is a must know for a town planner as it plays an important role in transport planning. (planning tank.com)

Aimed to easing traffic flow at the junction It will help pedestrians in crossing the roads To be constructed at a cost of Rs 78 lakh It is the first of its kind initiative in Cyberabad