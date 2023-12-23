  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Traffic police announces 80% discount on traffic challans

Traffic police announces 80% discount on traffic challans
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The traffic police announced a discount on pending traffic challans in Telangana from December 26 to January 10, 2024. The discounts will...

Hyderabad: The traffic police announced a discount on pending traffic challans in Telangana from December 26 to January 10, 2024. The discounts will be 80 per cent on challans levied on two and three-wheelers and 60 per cent discount on four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

The Telangana traffic police have advised those with pending challans against their vehicles to clear them via the e-challan website while the discount lasts.

The discounts on traffic challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. Once the payment is done, the remaining amount will be automatically waived.

For two and three-wheelers, if 20 per cent of the challan is paid, the remaining 80 per cent would be waived. For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 10 per cent of the challan is paid, the remaining 90 per cent will be discounted or waived. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, if 40 per cent is paid, the remaining 60 per cent will be waived.

For TSRTC drivers, if 10 per cent of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90 per cent will be discounted or waived.

In an e-challan portal, the sum of pending traffic challans will be displayed as usual, and depending on the kind and model of vehicle, the discount amount will be available.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X