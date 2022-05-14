Traffic restriction in Hyd ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah public meeting on Saturday at Tukkuguda village beside the outer Ring Road to mark the culmination of the second phase of party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Padayatra, Police have also issued route diversion, the commuters who want to reach the RGIA from LB Nagar are suggested to use the Mandamallamma, Balapur, and Videocon junction routes. To reach their destiny from Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, and Chandrayangutta. People are asked to use Aramghar and Shamshabad route.

In the view of heavy traffic on the Srisailam National Highway, commuters are requested to use alternative paths to reach their destination.

Those who are taking part in the Amit Shah public meeting can park their vehicles at their respective allotted parking places. The parking of VIP vehicles is arranged at the backside of Dias 130. It is said that the vehicles from Hyderabad city, Ranga Reddy district, and LB Nagar route proceed through Pahadishareef PS after crossing Hardware Park and take a left diversion into the parking area situated opposite to Ayyappa Swamy temple at Tukkugada, parking place No 1.

The vehicles arriving from Adilabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Khammam Karimnagar, and Warangal route can reach the meeting place through Bonguluru ORR route (i.e) Exit Nos 10, 11, 12, and 13, and get down at Tukkuguda exit 14 & take a left diversion towards FAB city parking places Nos. 2, 3, 3A & 4.

The vehicles from Medak, Mahabubnagar, Sanga Reddy, Thandur, and Vikarabad ca reach the meeting place via Shamshabad and get down on ORR at Peddagolkonda and can proceed on the service road towards Mankhal Village cricket ground parking place No. 5.

Kalwakurty, Nagarkurnool, and Amangal route vehicles after crossing Maheshwaram gate can proceed left side of Srisailam Highway Opposite Aritaku Hotel that is located beside Devender Goud house, Sri Nagar Colony parking place No 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to address the public meeting scheduled to be held in Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday evening. According to the sources, Bandi Sanjay's second phase of Praja Sangram Yatra from April 14 will be concluded on May 14 evening at Tukkuguda, Maheshwaram.

All arrangements are set for the public meeting and it is expected that a huge crowd will attend the meeting. On the other hand, ruling TRS party leaders trained guns at Amit Shah and asked him to react to their questions over his visit to Telangana. Amit Shah's visit to Telangana is increasing the enthusiasm among the leaders and cadres.

On Friday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took stock of arrangements made ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy. Addressing the media later, Kishan Reddy came down heavily on TRS government. He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasheakr Rao and IT Minister KT Ramarao has been levelling false allegations on the BJP in the State and at the Centre. He informed that the Centre is taking key decisions for the welfare of the farmers. He stated that through Praja Sangrama Yatrathe BJP is exposing the sad state of present agriculture and farmers' woes to people.

He also stated that till date not all the paddy procurement centres are open for farmer and added that the State government has not sent the paddy procured from the farmers to the FCI. He added that the FCI has made all arrangements to procure paddy from the State government. He said that the farmers were in great loss after the paddy got wet and washed away due to heavy rains. He said that the State government failed to procure paddy from the farmers pushing them to a great loss. He said that all parties should be in favour of the farmers and work towards it. He exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in the next Assembly elections in the State.

On Thursday, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would not fulfill his election promises.

The BJP who arrived at Chippalapalli village in Maheshwaram constituency, received a warm welcome. Later, Bandi visited Chippalapalli's former Sarpanch late Anjana's house and paid tribute to him. As part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay interacted with the villagers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP leaders and activists from every corner in the state have been participating in Praja Sangarama Yatra in scorching sun to know the issues of people. He recalled the services rendered by Anjana and said that his services are unforgettable. Bandi Sanjay said that even as we are reaching mid of the month, most of the government employees are not receiving their salaries on time while the family members of CM KCR are receiving their salaries on time.

He said that in TRS government rule, if people fight for justice they are put behind the bars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided two free doses of vaccination to every citizen in the country, he added. He also said that TRS and Congress will come to the people only during elections, but BJP will always with them to know their problems. He also alleged that CM KCR is selling the rice while PM Modi is giving it for free. Bandi Sanjay also questioned CM KCR about unemployment benefits and employment to each house.

BJP leaders, activists, village people and others were also present.

On the other hand, MLC K Kavitha posed a series of questions to Amit Shah ahead of his arrival in Hyderabad on Saturday. Kavitha took to Twitter to ask her questions and mount a fresh attack on the Centre over its failed promises to Telangana. Shah is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad in the afternoon and is due to address a public meeting at Tukkuguda in the evening.

In a series of tweets, Kavitha first welcomed Shah to Telangana, and then said "please tell the people of Telangana when will the Central government clear the following: dues of Finance Commission Grants: Over Rs 3,000 crore; Backward Region Grant: Rs 1,350 crore; GST Compensation: Rs 2,247 crore".

"Why did the Union Government ignore NITI Aayog's recommendation of Rs 24,000 Cr funds to Mission Kakatiya & Mission Bhagiratha that inspired the prestigious Central government scheme of Har Ghar Jal.

"Amit Shah ji, isn't it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union government to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana?" she added.

On Friday,: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao posing a barrage of questions in an open letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought to haul over the coals on Friday, driving home the point the intense discrimination the BJP government at the Centre had against Telangana State.

Rama Rao pointed out that the Centre was coming up with quite a few projects to Gujarat Shah's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home State though it was not binding on the union government to do so even as it denied approving projects that were rightfully allotted to Telangana under the AP Reorganization Act.

Taking on Shah point-by-point, the KTR sought an answer to the union government's promise to set up a coach factory in Kazipet, pointing out that the Centre while claiming there was no demand for coach factories, had sanctioned the factory to Gujarat with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. "Is this not discrimination towards Telangana," he asked.

Despite Telangana appealing for Navodaya schools, IIMs, Tribal University, IIIT and other educational institutes, not one was approved for the State, the KTR said, and asked Shah to explain the reasons for failing to sanction at least one educational institution to the State.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anguish when a Gujarat medical student was meted out injustice during admission, the Minister reminded that since BJP came to power, not a single medical college had been approved for Telangana. Do the sufferings of Telangana students not cause pain to the Prime Minister or yourself? Rama asked.

He went on to point out that not a single rupee of assistance was extended to the Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad but in competition, another Arbitration Centre was declared for Gujarat. "Is this not a fact?" the Minister asked. Interestingly, while union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the setting up of the World Health Organisation's Traditional Medicinal Centre in Hyderabad, within days the Centre sanctioned it to Gujarat, the Minister said, asking: "Is this not discrimination?"

The Telangana government, he said, has been appealing to the Centre to refer the 575 tmcft allocation of water in the River Krishna water issue to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal but even after eight years, the Centre failed to address the issue. "In fact, by setting up the Krishna River Management Board, the Centre is deliberately delaying the exercise to fix water sharing dispute," Rama Rao charged.

He also reminded Amit Shah about the former union Minister late Sushma Swaraj's promise to accord national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme at a public meeting in 2014. Stating that the Centre had scrapped the ITIR project in Hyderabad even as the city was excelling in the IT industry, he asked: "Has the Centre initiated any alternate scheme to support Hyderabad's growth in the IT sector?"