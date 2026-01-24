Toilets, taps and sanitation teams: Medaram Jatara set for grand start

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has placed significant emphasis on sanitation and safe drinking water for the upcoming Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, which is scheduled to begin on 28 January. As the largest tribal festival in the country, the event spans three days and necessitates massive logistical preparations. Authorities have already arranged for 5,700 toilets and deployed 5,000 sanitation staff to maintain strict cleanliness standards throughout the Jatara grounds. Specific arrangements include comprehensive drinking water facilities for devotees, a continuous water supply at all toilet blocks, and dedicated water points at all government department outposts.

Under the Rural Water Supply Department and Mission Bhagiratha, approximately 5,500 temporary taps have been installed to meet the needs of the pilgrims. This infrastructure includes 517 battery taps, 47 cisterns, 312 cistern taps, and 10 water distribution centres. This marks an increase from the 2024 festival, where 5,222 taps were utilised. For this year, 57 separate works were undertaken by the department at a total cost of Rs 13.70 crore. In addition to existing facilities, a high-capacity borewell, two borewell pumps, five new cisterns, and a new overhead water storage tank have been completed. Furthermore, 26 toilet blocks and a queue line structure were among nine other completed projects. These facilities are strategically located near the main Medaram temple, along the national highway, in parking zones, and on roads leading from various villages and ponds.

To accommodate the estimated 1.5 crore devotees attending from 28 to 31 January, 5,700 temporary toilets have been organised into 285 blocks. A dedicated team of 255 personnel will oversee the cleanliness of these units. To ensure the large gathering faces no difficulties, the government has appointed a record 5,000 sanitation workers who will operate in three shifts daily to clear waste across the entire area. Managed by the Panchayat Raj Department, the Jatara site has been divided into 25 sectors, with 526 supervisory officers appointed to monitor progress.

For waste management, 100 tractors have been deployed for regular garbage removal. To mitigate dust, 150 water tankers are being used to spray the roads.

Additionally, the sanitation fleet includes 40 Swachh autos, 16 dozers, 13 mobile toilets, 18 sweeping machines, and 12 JCBs provided by the Warangal Municipal Corporation and other local bodies. These measures represent a comprehensive effort to uphold public health and provide a seamless experience for those participating in this historic tribal congregation.