HYDRAA reclaims park land in Kukatpally’s Gopal Nagar

Hyderabad: In yet another operation, HYDRAA protected a public park in Gopal Nagar from illegal encroachment by installing fencing around 3,300 square yards of park land. The land was located in Kukatpally mandal, Medchal – Malkajgiri district.

According to HYDRAA, the Gopal Nagar layout was developed in 1980 across 92.21 acres, with more than 1,200 residential plots under survey numbers 148 to 155. At the time of layout approval, land was earmarked for three parks.

However, the two park lands were already encroached upon, and the third park was also facing illegal occupation. The Gopal Nagar Residents Welfare Association submitted a complaint through HYDRAA Prajavani, seeking immediate protection of the remaining park.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered a field-level inquiry. HYDRAA officials, along with GHMC and revenue authorities, inspected the site and confirmed that the park land was being encroached upon.

On Friday, following the inspection, the officials removed an illegal shed erected inside the park and also installed fencing around the entire park area. Moreover, the HYDRAA boards were placed, clearly marking it as park land.

Residents expressed relief and appreciated the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for its prompt action. The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) stated that despite repeated representations to various departments over the years, no action had been taken earlier. They added that with two parks already lost to encroachments, HYDRAA’s timely intervention helped save the last remaining park in the layout.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the HYDRAA has protected 6.12 acres of government land located in Survey No 66 at Ghatkesar mandal under Kachavani Singaram village.

HYDRAA said that the District Survey Officer clearly identified Survey No 66 as government land and marked its boundaries before HYDRAA carried out protective measures.

As per records, the total extent of land is 6.12 acres and was officially classified as government property. The investigations revealed that around three acres of the government land were encroached upon and converted into a mango orchard and the remaining land was targeted for illegal plotting and sale. HYDRAA has lodged a complaint at Medipally Police Station regarding the encroachment of government land. The case has been booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).