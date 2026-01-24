Malkajgiri police bans drones at Parade Ground for RD fete

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police imposed a ban on the operation of remotely controlled drones, paragliders and micro-light aircraft in Begumpet, Monda Market and Marredpally police station areas under the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate for the Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds and in its surrounding areas.

The order shall remain in force on January 26 from 6 am to 3 pm. Malkajgiri DCP CH Sridhar, in an order issued on Friday, said that to prevent any breach of peace and public tranquillity, a ban has been imposed on the use of such devices. The DCP noted that anyone, who violated this order, would be subject to punishment under the relevant sections of the law of BNS Sec 163.

As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order is hereby passed ex-parte. It shall be published for the information of the public, by affixing copies on the notice boards of the police stations, Divisional ACPs, Zonal DCPs Offices.